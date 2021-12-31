PM hails vaccination effort for ‘incomparably better’ New Year’s Eve

Boris Johnson said the vaccine rollout was the reason the country had been able to stay as open as it had.

Geraldine Scott
Friday 31 December 2021 00:01
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccination centre (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccination centre (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has said the UK is in an “incomparably better” position than this time last year as he used a New Year’s message to announce the country had met its target to offer all adults the chance to get a booster vaccine by the end of the year.

The Prime Minister will say, in a message posted on social media on Friday, that seven in 10 eligible adults in England have now received their booster jabs, with an extra eight million vaccines delivered since the target was bought forward on December 12.

But he said those celebrating New Year’s Eve still needed to be cautious.

He will say: “Whatever the challenges that fate continues to throw in our way and whatever the anxieties we may have about the weeks and months ahead, particularly about Omicron and the growing numbers in hospitals, we can say one thing with certainty, our position this December 31 is incomparably better than last year.”

He will reference the UK’s economic growth, and say the response to the call to get vaccinated allowed the country to “maintain the most open economy and society of any major European economy”.

Recommended

Mr Johnson will say: “And as I speak tonight on New Year’s Eve, we’ve met our target, we’ve doubled the speed of the booster rollout, and it’s precisely because of that huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight at all.

“Though I must of course urge everyone to be cautious and to take a test if you are going out and to remember the importance of ventilation.

“Follow the rules if you are in Scotland or Wales or Northern Ireland.

A person receiving a Covid-19 jab (PA)
(PA Wire)

“And I want to speak directly to all those who have yet to get fully vaccinated.

“The people who think the disease can’t hurt them, look at the people going into hospital now, that could be you.

Recommended

“Look at the intensive care units and the miserable, needless suffering of those who did not get their booster, that could be you.

“So, make it your New Year’s resolution, far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary, find a walk-in centre or make an online appointment.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in