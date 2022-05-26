What the papers say – May 26
The front pages are divided on the details of the partygate report.
The nation’s papers on Thursday are almost wholly consumed with the publication of Sue Gray’s partygate report.
The Guardian and Financial Times report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “unbowed” in the wake of the senior civil servant’s findings, which laid bare the raucous culture of drinking that led to lockdown breaches in Downing Street.
The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson was forced to deny a cover-up over wife Carrie’s alleged “Abba Party” at their Downing St flat not being investigated.
The Daily Mirror says partygoers were “laughing” at the rest of the country “sacrificing and mourning” during lockdown.
Meanwhile, i leads with accusations the revelations of “vomiting, fighting and partying until 4am” uncovered in the report constitute a “failure of leadership”, and Metro carries the line from the PM’s private secretary revealed in the report: “We got away with it”.
The Daily Star lashes the PM in typical sideways fashion.
Conversely, The Sun declares partygate “over”, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express question “what all the fuss is about”.
