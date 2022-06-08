Johnson promises to get on with his job after bruising Tory revolt

Boris Johnson hinted at measures to boost home ownership as he sought to reassert his authority after surviving a confidence vote in his leadership.

David Hughes
Wednesday 08 June 2022 13:01
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson promised new measures to boost home ownership and defended his record in office as he faced MPs for the first time since being wounded by a revolt by Tories against his leadership.

The Prime Minister insisted he is getting on with the job despite 148 of his own MPs saying they have no confidence in him.

Mr Johnson said the Government will be “expanding home ownership for millions of people” and “cutting the costs of business”.

The Prime Minister is expected to use a major speech this week to set out housing plans, with speculation that the Right to Buy could be extended for housing association residents and a wave of modular or “flatpack” homes could also be built.

The move will form part of a plan by Mr Johnson to reassert his authority after surviving Monday’s confidence vote despite the revolt by 41% of his MPs.

Recommended

Mr Johnson said his administration will create “high-wage, high-skilled jobs” for the country.

“And as for jobs, I’m going to get on with mine,” he told the Commons in a rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Prime Minister was greeted with cheers by supporters but, in the first question, Labour’s Dame Angela Eagle said Mr Johnson is “loathed” – including by his own party – and asked him to explain “if 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on earth should the country?”

Mr Johnson replied that he had “picked up political opponents all over” because “this Government has done some very big and very remarkable things which they didn’t necessarily approve of”.

“And what I want her to know is that absolutely nothing and no-one, least of all her, is going to stop us with getting on delivering for the British people.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer focused on the NHS during his exchanges with the Prime Minister (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer focused on the NHS during his exchanges with Mr Johnson, seizing on the blue-on-blue spat between Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and senior Tory Jeremy Hunt during Monday’s confidence vote.

Ms Dorries, a Johnson loyalist, claimed that Mr Hunt, a critic of the Prime Minister, had left the country “wanting and unprepared” for the Covid-19 pandemic during his long tenure as health secretary.

Sir Keir also quoted from former minister Jesse Norman’s no confidence letter to Mr Johnson in which he said the Government “seems to lack a sense of mission”.

In a raucous Commons chamber, with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle forced to intervene to calm proceedings, Sir Keir told Mr Johnson: “Pretending no rules were broken didn’t work.

“Pretending the economy is booming didn’t work.

“And pretending to build 40 new hospitals won’t work either.”

Referring to Tory MPs, Sir Keir said: “They want him to change, but he can’t.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prime Minister defended his record, telling MPs: “We are making colossal investments in our NHS, we are cutting waiting times, we are raising standards, we are paying nurses more, we are supporting our fantastic NHS.”

He highlighted the “strength of the UK economy” and the “fiscal firepower” which enabled the money to be spent.

“We have the lowest unemployment now since 1974 and we are going to continue to grow our economy for the long term.”

His comments came on the day the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) slashed its UK growth forecast for this year from 4.75% to 3.64%, with inflation expected to peak at more than 10%.

Recommended

The OECD said gross domestic product (GDP) growth will stagnate next year.

But Mr Johnson defended his mission to “unite and level up” and “unleash the potential of our entire country”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in