Northern Ireland leaders speak with Prime Minister
Michelle O’Neill pressed Boris Johnson on the importance of an Executive being formed, while Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged action on the protocol.
Northern Ireland’s political leaders have spoken with Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid a stalemate over forming a new Stormont Executive.
The DUP has urged the Government to act on its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol before it enters an Executive, while Sinn Fein has called for a fresh team of ministers to be nominated now.
Following the historic election result at the weekend, Sinn Fein is now the largest party at Stormont and entitled to nominate the first nationalist or republican First Minister.
However the DUP must nominate a deputy First Minister to serve alongside in the joint office.
Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, Michelle O’Neill, said she pressed Mr Johnson on the importance of a new Executive being formed.
She tweeted that, during her call with the Prime Minister, she told him the DUP’s “refusal to form an Executive is punishing the public, leaving workers and families high and dry”.
“The public here can’t be a pawn in the British Government’s game of chicken with the EU,” she said.
“Time to form an Executive now.”
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that, during his call with the Prime Minister, he “reiterated our position that we cannot nominate to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol”.
Hours ahead of the Queen’s Speech, Sir Jeffrey said he will “listen carefully to what is said today in Parliament”, but warned “action must follow words”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.