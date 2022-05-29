What the papers say – May 29

The papers on Sunday are led by concerns over the direction of the Conservatives.

The Observer reports senior Tories have warned the party has an “enormous identity problem” as a result of partygate and U-turns on tax police.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries a staunch defence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Michael Gove, with the Housing Secretary telling the paper: “No one in Government has his energy, his determination, his vision.”

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Government vowing to hold to account petrol stations that are not passing on the fuel duty cut.

And the Daily Star says bunting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been banned from lampposts by some local councils due to concerns over weight.