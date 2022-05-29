What the papers say – May 29
A staunch defence of the PM features among the front pages.
The papers on Sunday are led by concerns over the direction of the Conservatives.
The Observer reports senior Tories have warned the party has an “enormous identity problem” as a result of partygate and U-turns on tax police.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries a staunch defence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Michael Gove, with the Housing Secretary telling the paper: “No one in Government has his energy, his determination, his vision.”
The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Government vowing to hold to account petrol stations that are not passing on the fuel duty cut.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s cost-of-living rescue package excludes “tens of thousands of Britain’s poorest families” due to the benefits cap, according to The Independent.
And the Daily Star says bunting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been banned from lampposts by some local councils due to concerns over weight.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.