In Pictures: PM tries ‘art of spinning’ and clambers aboard JCB on Indian visit
Boris Johnson is on a two-day visit to the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally begun his much-delayed trip to India, during which he hopes to strengthen ties between the two nations.
On the first day of his two-day trip, he visited the ashram of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat, and was given a tour of a new JCB factory by the firm’s owner – major Tory donor Lord Bamford.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.