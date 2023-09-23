What the papers say – September 23

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The economy and the royal family are among the topics leading Saturday’s papers.

The Financial Times reports Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans November’s Autumn Statement to simplify “a complex landscape” for Brits wanting to see more cash in their savings accounts.

The Times leads with former premiers Boris Johnson and David Cameron reportedly intervening in the Government’s plans to scale back HS2.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims the Duke of Sussex rejected an offer to spend the anniversary of the Queen’s death at Balmoral.

The Daily Star lambasts the King for using a private jet as he warned of the “existential threat” of climate change.

The Guardian reports the Government is considering legislation banning people born after 2009 from purchasing cigarettes.

Senior civil servants have warned of a “woke takeover of Whitehall”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail dedicates its front page to the story of a 19-vear-old Brit “condemned to die in secret” by the NHS.

The Independent says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “held secret Brexit talks” with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The i reports secret talks have also been held between the UK and Russia over avoiding a “nuclear clash and food crisis”.

And an FBI instructor has told the Daily Mirror an actor who fell to his death after a row with Pete Doherty was “thrown over the balcony”.