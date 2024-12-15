What the papers say – December 15
Here are the stories making headlines this Sunday.
Secret agent scandals, Britain’s building crisis, and the truth behind some of the UK’s most haunted homes are just a few of the headlines that feature on newsstands this Sunday.
The Sunday Express runs with a quote by Boris Johnson, who claims Sir Keir Starmer poses a grave threat to Brexit and “must be stopped” from “reshackling” Britain to Brussels.
The Sun on Sunday shares some good news from TV presenter Eamonn Holmes, who seems to be preparing to propose to girlfriend Katie Alexander.
People reports the woman who murdered 10-year-old Sara Sharif in 2023 has made a new friend behind bars at Belmarsh: Fellow child killer Lucy Letby.
The Observer‘s headline tells of accusations against Labour, accusing the Government of making way for a new era of slum housing by converting office spaces into flats, without any planning permission.
The Sunday Times leads with a piece on the Duke of York’s supposed ties to an alleged Chinese spy for the third day running.
The Sunday Telegraph leads with a piece on a longtime Foreign Office staffer, accused of fostering ties with a global propaganda network that spruiks Chinese Communist Party ideologies.
The Sunday Mirror reports more than 1,000 women have been declared homeless by charity workers, which is almost double the Government’s reported figure. The paper has dubbed the discrepancy Britain’s “hidden scandal”.
Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday splashes on Homes Under The Hammer host Martin Roberts and his visits to “haunted” homes for the sake of television, with one house bulldozed by the new owner in the wake of one hair-raising incident.