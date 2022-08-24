Jump to content
Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

The outgoing Prime Minister said the UK ‘will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends’.

David Hughes
Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:49
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine's Independence Day (Oli Scarff/PA)
Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The Prime Minister, making what is likely to be his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends”.

Mr Johnson’s visit came as Ukraine marked 31 years since its independence from Moscow’s rule.

The Prime Minister will leave office on September 6, the day after either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak emerges as the victor in the Tory leadership contest.

Mr Johnson has formed a close bond with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his visit appears intended to demonstrate that the links between the two countries will continue once he has left No 10.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all,” he said.

“That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

