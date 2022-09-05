Jump to content
Truss: Johnson ‘admired from Kyiv to Carlisle’

Incoming prime minister Liz Truss paid tribute to Boris Johnson after securing victory in the Tory leadership race.

David Hughes
Monday 05 September 2022 13:28
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss leave NATO Headquarters following a summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss leave NATO Headquarters following a summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss paid tribute to Boris Johnson after succeeding him as leader of the Tory party.

The Foreign Secretary, who will now also replace Mr Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday, said the outgoing Prime Minister was “admired from Kyiv to Carlisle”.

Mr Johnson said his successor had “the right plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis” and “unite our party”.

In her victory speech after a 57% to 43% victory over Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss praised the work done by “my friend” Mr Johnson.

She said: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin.

“You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

Mr Johnson quit as Tory leader after a revolt by senior ministers – including former chancellor Rishi Sunak – in protest at a series of scandals including groping allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

The Prime Minister said: “I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine.”

He said Ms Truss had scored a “decisive win” – although her margin of victory was smaller than that enjoyed by predecessors dating back to Iain Duncan Smith.

“I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country,” Mr Johnson said.

“Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100%.”

