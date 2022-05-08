Lorraine Kelly addresses Boris Johnson Good Morning Britain interview at Baftas

The Scottish TV presenter joked about the Prime Minister’s interview on stage.

Ellie Iorizzo
Sunday 08 May 2022 16:54
Lorraine Kelly sent a ‘special hello’ to Boris Johnson on stage at the Bafta TV awards (Steve Parsons/PA)
Lorraine Kelly sent a ‘special hello’ to Boris Johnson on stage at the Bafta TV awards (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage at the TV Baftas to present the news coverage award.

Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid on Tuesday.

As the interview came to an end, Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

Taking to the stage at the Bafta TV awards on Sunday, Kelly joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

Recommended

She presented the award to ITV News At Ten for its coverage of the storming of the US Capitol.

Scottish presenter Kelly previously told the Be Honest podcast that she did not expect the Prime Minister to know who she was.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in