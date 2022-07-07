Boris Johnson waxwork appears outside jobcentre as PM quits as Tory leader
Madame Tussauds in London also updated their 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying ‘vacancy’.
A wax figure of Boris Johnson has appeared outside a jobcentre as the Prime Minister resigned as Tory leader.
Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, that had been positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the Lancashire town.
The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.
Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.
A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.
Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”.
The display now shows the newly resigned Tory leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door to Number 10.
As the Number 10 leadership race begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson’s wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.