Boris Johnson waxwork appears outside jobcentre as PM quits as Tory leader

Madame Tussauds in London also updated their 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying ‘vacancy’.

Lottie Kilraine
Thursday 07 July 2022 13:21
A wax figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
A wax figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A wax figure of Boris Johnson has appeared outside a jobcentre as the Prime Minister resigned as Tory leader.

Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, that had been positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the Lancashire town.

Members of the public pose with the wax figure of Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.

Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.

Recommended

A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”.

Madame Tussauds in London updated their number 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”. (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

The display now shows the newly resigned Tory leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door to Number 10.

As the Number 10 leadership race begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson’s wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in