What the papers say – September 28

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The death of Dame Maggie Smith at age 89 features across the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror reports the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actress, who won two Academy Awards for her performances in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite, died in hospital on Friday morning.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail lead with former prime minister Boris Johnson claiming he considered launching an “aquatic raid” on a warehouse in the Netherlands to retrieve Covid vaccine doses amid a row with Europe.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and iWeekend report Israel has launched its heaviest air attacks so far on Lebanese Hezbollah in the almost year-long conflict with the militant group.

University tuition fees are set to rise in line with inflation, according to The Times.

The Daily Express says campaigners have claimed Labour is in denial over its plans to cut winter fuel benefits.

The FTWeekend reports research has shown the UK must mobilise £1.6 trillion by 2040 to meet the nation’s public infrastructure needs.

The Sun leads with Phillip Schofield claiming he was “thrown under a bus” when he was forced to leave This Morning.

And the Daily Star says the Queen had an interaction with a ghost.