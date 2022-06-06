Tory MPs have ‘ignored’ the public to back Boris Johnson – Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader gave a statement after Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote.

Alison Kershaw
Monday 06 June 2022
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement following the result of a confidence vote in Boris Johnson's leadership
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement following the result of a confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership (PA)
(PA Wire)

Conservative MPs have failed to “show some backbone”, choosing to “ignore” public sentiment and throw their weight behind Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In a speech after the Prime Minister survived a confidence vote, the Labour leader claimed the result means the Tory party believes “breaking the law is no impediment to making the law” and that people have “no right to expect honest politicians”.

Referring to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which he described as a tribute to “humility, decency and respect”, Sir Keir also argued it was “grotesque” that the day after the celebrations ended, the Conservatives had thrown those values “on the bonfire”.

Conservative MPs made their choice tonight. They have ignored the British public and hitched themselves and their party firmly to Boris Johnson and everything he represents

Sir Keir Starmer

In his statement, Sir Keir said: “This evening, the Conservative Party had a decision to make. To show some backbone or to back Boris Johnson.

“The British public are fed up.

“Fed up with a Prime Minister who promises big but never delivers.

“Fed up with a Prime Minister who has presided over a culture of lies and lawbreaking at the heart of government.

“Fed up with a Prime Minister who is utterly unfit for the great office he holds.

“Conservative MPs made their choice tonight.

“They have ignored the British public and hitched themselves and their party firmly to Boris Johnson and everything he represents.”

He went on to say: “The Conservative Party now believes that good government focused on improving lives is too much to ask.

“The Conservative Party now believes that breaking the law is no impediment to making the law.

“The Conservative Party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians.

Sir Keir gets in to a car as he leaves the Houses of Parliament (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Over the weekend the whole country celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It was a tribute to 70 years of humility, decency and respect.

“A reminder of our common cause to build a better a country for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.

“It is grotesque that the very next day the Conservative Party has chosen to throw that sense of duty and those values on the bonfire.”

Sir Keir argued the choice in British politics is “clearer tonight than ever before”.

“A Labour Party united under my leadership with a plan to ensure Britain is never again plunged into a cost of living crisis, focused on growing the economy so that we can afford world class schools and hospitals, and determined to restore trust in politics.

“Or a Conservative Party that is divided, propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues facing you and your family,” he said.

