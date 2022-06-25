PM suggests ban on new grammar schools could be lifted across the country

Boris Johnson indicated he was not opposed to the move, but said ‘you need to look at how you do it’.

Amy Gibbons
Saturday 25 June 2022 22:30
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prime Minister has suggested the ban on new grammar schools could be lifted across the country, as he said he has “never been against academic selection”.

Boris Johnson indicated he was not opposed to the move, but said “you need to look at how you do it”.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he wants to “spread the DNA” of grammar schools through the system, absorbing more of the institutions into a “family of multi-academy trusts” while protecting their status.

But there remains a ban on opening up any more, imposed by Labour more than 20 years ago.

Nadhim Zahawi has said he wants to ‘spread the DNA’ of grammar schools through the education system (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis, a former teacher who sits on the Commons Education Committee, has launched a campaign to scrap the ban on new grammars.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, also wants to see the rule overturned, and is set to table an amendment to the Schools Bill in a move to bring about the change.

Asked if he agrees with MPs who say the ban should be lifted, Mr Johnson said “you need to look at how you do it”.

Latest statistics show there are 163 grammar schools in England (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Speaking to reporters at the British high commissioner’s residence in Kigali, Rwanda, where he had been attending a Commonwealth leaders summit, he said: “I’m focused on what we can do to sort out the cost of living, sort out growth, get this country more productive.

“I’ve never been against academic selection – far from it – but you need to look at how you do it.”

Pressed on whether this would apply across the country, the Prime Minister repeated: “You need to look at how you do it.”

Tory MP and former teacher Jonathan Gullis with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
(PA Wire)

In 2016, then-prime minister Theresa May pledged to create a raft of new grammars.

However the promise did not feature in the most recent Tory manifesto, when Mr Johnson ran for office.

Latest statistics show there are 163 grammar schools in England, with many concentrated in certain areas of the country, such as Kent and Buckinghamshire.

Recommended

The vast majority of these are academies, while 20 are maintained schools.

The institutions select pupils based on academic ability, and youngsters typically take an entrance exam known as the 11-Plus.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in