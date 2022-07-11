Jump to content
What the papers say – July 11

The Tory leadership contest continues to dominate the front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 11 July 2022 05:32
What the papers say – July 11 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by competitors heating up in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The Guardian, The Times and i report the contest looks set to come down to a battle between Rishi Sunak and “one of the rest”.

The Daily Telegraph says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the latest to put her hand up for the top job with a vow to “cut taxes on day one”.

Metro says Conservative MPs will meet on Monday evening to decide the rules on the leadership contest, with the Financial Times reporting candidates will likely be required to need the support of 10% of the party to be officially nominated.

The Daily Express leads with contender Nadhim Zahawi hitting back at “smears” over his tax and financial affairs, with The Independent reporting Mr Zahawi has vowed to publish his tax returns in full if he is elected PM.

Mr Sunak has denied links to “toxic” former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says patients are being forced to wait for more than a day at A&E as ambulance crews face their “worst ever crisis”.

And the Daily Star leads with the heatwave leaving Britain hotter than Hawaii.

