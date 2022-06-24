Newly elected Lib Dem MP Richard Foord calls on Boris Johnson to quit

Richard Foord said the ‘people of Tiverton & Honiton have spoken for Britain’ after overturning a Tory majority of 24,000

Rod Minchin
Friday 24 June 2022 04:53
The Liberal Democrats’ by-election candidate Richard Foord and his wife Kate are greeted by supporters as they arrive at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon (PA)
(PA Wire)

Newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord, who overturned a Conservative 24,000 majority to win the Tiverton and Honiton by-election to send shockwaves through British politics, has called on Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister.

The Liberal Democrats overcame a huge Tory majority to win by more than 6,000 votes in the poll caused by the resignation of Conservative Neil Parish after he was caught viewing pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

Mr Foord, a married father-of-three, said in a speech after his election: “Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain.

In his victory speech Mr Foord called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

“They’ve sent a loud and clear message: It’s time for Boris Johnson to go and go now.

“Ours is a great country and there’s no greater part of it than Devon. But everyday Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings further shame, chaos and neglect.”

The former Army major said the loss of one of the Conservatives’ most safe seats meant many Tory MPs were now in their sites.

“Communities like ours are on their knees. Every one of us standing on this stage tonight, standing as candidates has heard the pain people are suffering as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite,” he said.

“Yet when Boris Johnson could be fighting for farmers, for our NHS and for rural services, he’ll be fighting once again to save his own skin.

“I also have a simple message for those Conservative MPs propping up this failing Prime Minister: The Liberal Democrats are coming.

“If you don’t take action to restore decency, respect and British values to Downing Street, you too will face election defeats like the one we have seen here tonight.

“It is time to do what’s right for our country. You know in your heart that your leader is not the person to lead this great nation into the future.”

