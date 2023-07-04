Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – July 5

Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 05 July 2023 00:36
Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK (PA)
Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK (PA)
(PA Archive)

A wide variety of stories featured across the newspaper front pages on Wednesday, including a TV stars Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the US deciding their preferred candidate to be the next Nato chief.

The Daily Mirror fills their front page with Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph reports the US has made their decision on who they want to be the next Nato chief after rejecting the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Recommended

The Times reports on an overhaul of disciplining rogue police officers with plans announced to overhaul the misconduct system.

A new police probe into a Tory “jingle and mingle” Covid party has been opened, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail says Sir Bernard Jenkin, who was on the Privileges Committee which investigated Boris Johnson over Partygate, is facing his own police probe over “birthday drinks”.

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is considering making foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries.

The UK have tabled a new climate change pledge of more than £11 billion, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has some good news with supermarkets looking to drive down food prices.

The i once again look into the UK’s ongoing mortgage pain, saying there are four more interest rate rises to come this year.

Metro hears from the first person born on the NHS who says while it has its problems, it should be cherished.

Recommended

And the Daily Star blames BBC shows Allo Allo and Dad’s Army for causing Brexit.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in