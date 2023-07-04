What the papers say – July 5

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wide variety of stories featured across the newspaper front pages on Wednesday, including a TV stars Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the US deciding their preferred candidate to be the next Nato chief.

The Daily Mirror fills their front page with Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph reports the US has made their decision on who they want to be the next Nato chief after rejecting the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The Times reports on an overhaul of disciplining rogue police officers with plans announced to overhaul the misconduct system.

A new police probe into a Tory “jingle and mingle” Covid party has been opened, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail says Sir Bernard Jenkin, who was on the Privileges Committee which investigated Boris Johnson over Partygate, is facing his own police probe over “birthday drinks”.

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is considering making foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries.

The UK have tabled a new climate change pledge of more than £11 billion, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has some good news with supermarkets looking to drive down food prices.

The i once again look into the UK’s ongoing mortgage pain, saying there are four more interest rate rises to come this year.

Metro hears from the first person born on the NHS who says while it has its problems, it should be cherished.

And the Daily Star blames BBC shows Allo Allo and Dad’s Army for causing Brexit.