Demand from infrastructure is driving jobs in North Wales, says Johnson
The Prime Minister toured Hanson UK’s plant in Penmaenmawr, where the firm has reopened a railway line to transport its construction aggregates.
Improving infrastructure is the key to creating jobs, Boris Johnson said as he visited a quarry in North Wales
The Prime Minister was given a tour of Hanson UK’s plant in Penmaenmawr, where the building materials supplier has recently reopened a railway line to transport its construction aggregates.
He told reporters on Thursday it is an “incredible site”.
He said: “They’ve been quarrying continuously here for granite for more than 100 years. But what they’re doing now is reopening a railway line because of the massive continuous demand from UK infrastructure for top-quality granite from North Wales.
“Whether it’s HS2 high-speed rail going north of Birmingham, whether it’s nuclear power at Sizewell or Hinkley, or indeed, as we hope, at Wylfa, there is a long, long continuous demand now, because of the plans this Government has for improving infrastructure and therefore for Welsh granite.
“And that is driving jobs here in North Wales.”
Hanson, which employs around 3,500 people, has invested £300,000 in repairing, renewing and refurbishing its railhead facility at Penmaenmawr as part of its UK rail strategy to reduce vehicle movements and cut associated CO2 emissions
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.