Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Johnson blamed Welsh Covid rates on ‘singing and obesity’, Vallance diary claims

The extract was highlighted at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday.

Dominic McGrath
Thursday 07 December 2023 14:31
Parts of Wales in September 2020 were among the areas hardest hit by coronavirus in the UK (PA)
Parts of Wales in September 2020 were among the areas hardest hit by coronavirus in the UK (PA)
(PA Archive)

Boris Johnson allegedly blamed high rates of Covid-19 in Wales on “singing and obesity”.

The apparent comments were included in the diary of Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s former chief scientific adviser.

They were dated September 2020.

Sir Patrick wrote: “Wales very high – PM says ‘It is the singing and the obesity… I never said that’.”

The full context of the alleged comments is unclear.

Mr Johnson was presented with the diary extract by Pete Weatherby KC, who represents Covid Bereaved Families for Justice, at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday, but he was not asked about the entry.

Parts of Wales in September 2020 were among the areas of the UK hardest hit by the virus.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in