Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Tory minister Rory Stewart to head up international charity

Mr Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly, which seeks to help donors send money straight to the world’s poorest households.

Amy Gibbons
Monday 29 August 2022 00:01
Rory Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rory Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Tory minister and leadership hopeful Rory Stewart has taken a job at the helm of an international charity.

Mr Stewart, who put himself forward to be prime minister in the race won by Boris Johnson in 2019, has been appointed president of GiveDirectly, which seeks to help donors send money straight to the world’s poorest households.

The ex-international development secretary had stints in the army and diplomatic service prior to his career as an MP in Westminster.

He said he is “beyond excited” about the move to the non-profit.

People have talked about ending poverty for decades – but GiveDirectly gives us the model that can deliver it,” he said.

Recommended

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stripped Rory Stewart of the Tory whip in 2019 (Oli Scarff/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Unconditional cash transfers have been proven to deliver support to those that need it with unprecedented speed and scale, meaning we now have the opportunity to do something really historic.

“I am beyond excited to take on the role of president as we embark on this endeavour – at a time when climate change and the pandemic make global poverty more urgent than ever.”

Mr Stewart had the Tory whip removed by Mr Johnson for defying the Prime Minister by backing a move designed to block a no-deal Brexit in 2019.

He quit the party the following month and immediately launched a bid for the London mayoralty as an independent candidate but pulled out of the race after the vote was delayed to 2021, saying it was too difficult to sustain a campaign extended by the Covid pandemic.

He currently co-hosts a politics podcast with former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in