What the papers say – April 22
Partygate’s latest developments dominate the papers ahead of the weekend.
The front pages focus on MPs agreeing to instigate a probe into whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over Downing Street parties.
The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report the Prime Minister is braced for further questions about what he knew about alleged lockdown gatherings in No 10 after MPs ordered a third investigation into the partygate affair.
The Times, i and Daily Mirror all say the vote signalled a “revolt” from Tory rebels, with The Guardian calling it a “day of humiliation” for Mr Johnson.
Metro tells the PM “The gig is up” while the Daily Mail asks: “How long can the partygate farce go on?”
Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports No 10 is preparing new legislation that will give ministers powers to “rip up” the post-Brexit deal governing trade in Northern Ireland.
British scientists have uncovered a “treasure trove” of genetic clues which could aid in the treatment of cancer, according to the Daily Express.
The Sun carries an image of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family back at home after the loss of his newborn son.
And the Daily Star leads with fallout from Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump.
