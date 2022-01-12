What the papers say – January 12
Today’s papers are dominated by the pressure mounting on the Prime Minister.
Anticipation for Boris Johnson to respond to the new allegations of lockdown parties is splashed across the front pages on Wednesday.
The Sun reports on “fury” at “Bojo”, who the paper says “lies low”.
Metro gives grieving families’ “contempt” for the Prime Minister top spot.
The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror ask if it is all over for Mr Johnson, as Tory MPs openly vent anger at their leader. The i also says his future is in jeopardy.
The Daily Telegraph also thinks the PM is “losing Tory support”, and adds that a poll has found 66% of the public think he should resign.
The Financial Times splashes comments from one Conservative that the scandal is “potentially terminal”.
But the Daily Express has a more optimistic take on Mr Johnson’s prospects.
The Guardian gives precedence to demands for an apology.
The Independent reports No 10 staff were told to delete messages about parties.
And the Daily Star also asks the Prime Minister to answer the allegations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.