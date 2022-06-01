Johnson: I’m very fast at changing nappies

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie had their second child in December.

Isobel Frodsham
Wednesday 01 June 2022 14:28
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed he is “very fast” at changing nappies while giving an insight into his life as parent.

Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie gave birth to their first child, a son called Wilfred, in April 2020, and then to their daughter Romy in December 2021.

Speaking to Justine Roberts, founder and chief executive of Mumsnet, Mr Johnson said: “I’m doing a lot at the moment Justine, and I’m saying that without any fear of inhibition or fear of contradiction.

Mrs Johnson has given birth to both of their children while Mr Johnson has been in office (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

“I can tell you I’ve changed a lot of nappies recently. I’m very fast by the way.”

He added that his favourite books to read to his children at bedtime were Dr Seuss books, and then began quoting The Cat In The Hat Comes Back.

“This was no time for play, this was no time for fun, this was no time for games, there was work to be done, which is our motto in Number 10. There’s work to be done,” he said.

He later admitted that Mrs Johnson “does far more” than he does when it comes to sharing the workload of looking after their two children.

He told Mumsnet: “I think the more you put in, the more you get out. Carrie obviously does more than I do, I’m not going to conceal that fact from you. She does far, far more than I do.

“But I think if you really sat her down and interrogated her, she would admit I do quite a lot too.”

