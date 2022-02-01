Boris Johnson uses Ukraine trip to urge Russia to ‘step back’
The Prime Minister was also forced to fend off questions about the scandal hanging over his leadership.
Boris Johnson has warned Russia that Britain will hit Moscow with sanctions the “moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory”.
During a diplomatic mission to Kyiv, the Prime Minister said it is vital the Kremlin “steps back” from what would be a “military disaster” for both Russia and the world.
But Mr Johnson was also forced to fend off questions about the scandal hanging over his leadership surrounding alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.
At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the Prime Minister said: “We have done all this and prepared all this not as a show of hostility towards Russia, but as a demonstration that we will always stand up for freedom and democracy and Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of aggression.”
He added: “It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy, and I believe that is still possible, we are keen to engage in dialogue, of course we are, but we have the sanctions ready, we’re providing military support, and we will also intensify our economic cooperation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.