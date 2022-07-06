What the papers say – July 6
Government turmoil dominates the front pages on Wednesday.
The papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.
The Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report the Prime Minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.
The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.
The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.
And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.