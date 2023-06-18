What the papers say – June 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson and partygate continue to take a large chunk of the focus of the nation’s papers.

The Observer reports allies of Rishi Sunak have dismissed Mr Johnson as “just an ex-MP” in the wake of the privileges committee’s report into partygate.

Staying with partygate, the Sunday Mirror leads with footage emerging from one of the lockdown-busting events.

A member of the privileges committee is also facing an investigation over a “lockdown-busting drinks party for his wife”, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph says a Cabinet Office inquiry found senior civil servant Sue Gray breached impartiality rules.

The Sunday Express leads with senior Tories calling on MPs to move on from Mr Johnson and focus on the economy.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times carries the Prince of Wales launching a project aimed at ending homelessness.

Sunday People reports Jane McDonald is in line to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a mum remembered being abducted by aliens after going to therapy.