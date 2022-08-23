Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Support for Ukraine must continue until Putin withdraws his forces, says Johnson

The Prime Minister said Russia must not be allowed to annex any Ukrainian territory and must pull its troops out of the ‘entirety’ of the country.

David Hughes
Tuesday 23 August 2022 13:31
Boris Johnson was speaking at the international Crimea Platform conference (Joe Giddens/PA)
Boris Johnson was speaking at the international Crimea Platform conference (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to repeat the annexation of Crimea in other parts of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has told world leaders.

The Prime Minister said allies should continue to support Ukraine until Russian forces withdrew from the “entirety” of its territory.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 and Mr Johnson warned that Mr Putin would seek to repeat the process in other parts of Ukraine following the invasion by Moscow’s forces six months ago.

In a remote address to the international Crimea Platform conference hosted by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson said the peninsula had been turned into an “armed camp” by Russia since 2014 and was used as one of the launch pads for the invasion in February.

Boris Johnson has formed a close bond with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Andrew Kravechenko/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

“Putin is planning to do to other parts of Ukraine – indeed all of Ukraine – what he has done to Crimea,” Mr Johnson warned.

“He is preparing more annexations and more sham referendums.”

Mr Johnson said Russia’s annexation of Crimea “or any other Ukrainian territory” must never be recognised.

“In the face of Putin’s assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Johnson has formed a close bond with Mr Zelensky and is keen to reassure the Ukrainian administration that the UK’s support will continue when he leaves No 10 in September.

His address to the Crimea Platform conference came on the eve of Ukraine’s independence day.

The importance of the day has led to concerns that Russia might step up military action, with the United States issuing a security alert about the prospect of strikes against Ukraine’s “civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in