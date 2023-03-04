What the papers say – March 4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by fresh pressure on Boris Johnson over partygate.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Star report the cross-party Privileges Committee said the Commons may have been misled at least four times, with evidence strongly suggesting breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to the then-prime minister.

The i says Mr Johnson’s political comeback is “in peril” after the findings.

However, the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry comment from Mr Johnson, who claimed that the inquiry’s preliminary report showed he was being “vindicated”.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend says the Financial Conduct Authority has been blamed for chip maker Arm listing in New York over London.