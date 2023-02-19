What the papers say – February 19

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest on Brexit and the Duke of York’s housing situation are splashed across the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report Boris Johnson has involved himself in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Independent covers NHS data showing the backlog for surgery for children has risen by almost 50% in two years, with more than 350,000 in need of urgent operations.

A general calls on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Sunday Express to provide the Ministry of Defence with £3 billion to make the Armed Forces fighting fit.

A dissident Iranian TV channel has been forced to stop broadcasting from its British headquarters after police warned it could not protect UK staff from Tehran-backed assassins or kidnappers, according to The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun on Sunday and The Mail on Sunday claim Andrew fears his brother the King is trying to force him out of his £30m Windsor home by cutting his annual grant.

Sexual abuse survivors criticise ITN Productions in Sunday People for an upcoming show about newly freed paedophile Gary Glitter, saying it will trigger horrific memories.

Katie Price describes her family’s pain to the Sunday Mirror after Metropolitan Police officers allegedly mocked her disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp.

And Daily Star Sunday says HR bosses are reporting a sudden rise in extra-terrestrial excuses, with staff blaming absences on alien abduction.