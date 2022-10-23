What the papers say – October 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The race to see who will be Britain’s third prime minister in as many months is the story leading Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Express celebrates the return of the ex-PM to Britain’s shores for another run at the top job with “Boris is back!”.

The Observer reports senior Tories are engaged in a “frantic campaign” to stop him staging a dramatic return to Downing Street, with claims he would cause further economic damage and risk “the end of the Conservative party”.

The Sunday Times also says the ex-PM has been spurned by the “Tory right” while Rishi Sunak’s own support surges.

The Independent calls into question claims made by Mr Johnson’s supporters that he has secured the 100 signatures from Tory MPs he needs to enter the race.

The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Telegraph lead with reports Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were “locked in talks” late into the night amid urging from within their party for them to strike a deal to avert a “Conservative civil war”.

“The Tories can’t even govern themselves,” declares the Sunday Mirror, carrying comments made by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as Mr Johnson’s camp was accused of lying by Mr Sunak’s camp over the number of supporters secured.

Sunday People splashes with an opinion piece accusing the Tories of letting “schools crumble” while they are “more focused on squabbling amongst themselves over who should lead them”.

