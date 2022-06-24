Protests in UK after overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights

The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 25 June 2022 00:01
Protests took place across the UK (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Protests took place across the UK (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
(PA Wire)

Protests have taken place in the UK as a “devastating” decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States received widespread condemnation.

The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
(AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as a “big step backwards”, and hundreds took to the streets of London and Edinburgh to demonstrate against the decision.

Recommended

At a protest outside the United States embassy in Vauxhall, south London, the crowds, some in costumes, held signs reading “Our bodies, Our choice”.

Judith Orr, vice chairwoman of campaign group Abortion Rights, which claims to have organised the demonstration, said protesters were “full of rage and anger”.

In the Scottish capital, pro-choice campaigners and MSPs gathered outside the US consulate.

Hundreds gathered in Vauxhall, south London (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
(PA Wire)

UK politicians from across the spectrum spoke out against the decision, including Mr Johnson, who told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Today’s devastating Supreme Court decision is a massive setback for women’s rights in the United States of America.

“The right of women to make their own decisions about their own bodies is a fundamental human right.”

The SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon said it will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too.

Former leader Jeremy Corbyn called it “devastating”, and co-leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, said it is a “truly barbaric ruling, and heartbreaking news for women everywhere”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter: “London stands with the women of America whose most basic rights and freedoms are threatened by this ruling.

“A dark day for a great country.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain said: “America should get ready for unwanted children, back-street abortions, suicides. Abortion should not be treated lightly, and adoption is another option, but complete strangers should not take away a woman’s control over her own body.

“Her right to choose is a sacred right.”

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas), the UK’s leading abortion provider, said it is “appalled” and called on the UK Government to publicly condemn the “assault on women’s human rights”.

Recommended

However, the charity Christian Action Research and Education (Care) welcomed the decision, saying “the most compassionate societies esteem and protect” both mothers and babies.

Spokeswoman for the Right To Life UK group, Catherine Robinson, said the ruling overturns “an unjust law” and is the “beginning of the legislative battle over abortion, certainly not the end”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in