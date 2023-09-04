Two charged with murder after human remains discovered

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been charged with murder following the discovery of partial human remains in Boscombe, Dorset Police confirmed.

Police said the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Simon Shotton from Bournemouth. His family has been informed.

Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Lee Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, were arrested after the remains were discovered by a member of the public near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

An investigation was launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, and following scientific analysis, the victim was identified as Mr Shotton.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the CPS.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”