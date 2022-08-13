Police hunt for nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach
Massien Belguesmia has not been seen since 9.20am on Saturday morning.
A search is under way to find a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing from Bournemouth beach in Dorset.
Massien Belguesmia was last seen at the Prom Cafe on the seafront at around 9.20am on Saturday morning.
He is described as white and was wearing brown and white swimming shorts with white and red skulls on them and blue goggles, Dorset Police said.
Massien was not wearing a top.
Chief Inspector Danny Thompson, of Dorset Police, said: “Massien has been missing for some time and the beachfront is very busy.
“We are issuing an image of him in the clothing he is wearing today and I would urge those on Bournemouth beach to please help us look for him and either contact Dorset Police or alert an officer, lifeguard or seafront worker if you find him.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101 quoting incident number 13:219.
