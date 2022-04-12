Cadbury World chocolatiers craft 40kg Easter egg equivalent to 889 bars
The creation took three days to crack.
Two Cadbury World chocolatiers have designed a monster Easter egg to celebrate the holiday.
Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban spent three days crafting the chocolate colossus which stands at 3ft tall and weighs in at 40kg.
The hand-crafted egg, which depicts a spring scene including rabbits, a fox and an owl, is approximate in weight to 889 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.
Visitors of Cadbury World in Bournville, just outside Birmingham city centre, can see the solid milk chocolate masterpiece throughout April.
“Dawn and Donna are renowned for creating egg-cellent Easter chocolate creations, and they’ve definitely continued the tradition with this year’s masterpiece,” said Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Cadbury World over Easter, and are very excited for all guests to see our cracking chocolate creation in person!”
