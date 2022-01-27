Boy, 2, taken to hospital after car crashes into pram
The child was taken to hospital but medical staff said he had sustained no serious injuries.
A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pram in Glasgow.
The collision involved a Volkswagen Golf and happened on Great Western Road, near Anniesland Cross, at about 8.10am.
Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment, but medical staff said he had not sustained serious injuries.
A section of Great Western Road was closed for about three hours.
A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.
