Boy, 2, taken to hospital after pram involved in crash

A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a pram was involved in a collision with a car.

The crash happened on Great Western Road, near Anniesland Cross, at about 8.10am.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment, but medical staff said he had not sustained serious injuries.

A section of Great Western Road was closed for about three hours.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a Volkswagen Golf and inquiries are ongoing.