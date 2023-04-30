Jump to content

In Pictures: Goths bring gory fun to the seaside

The Whitby Goth Weekend attracted Bram Stoker enthusiasts in a variety of dramatic costumes.

Pa
Sunday 30 April 2023 18:41
People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of goths have descended on Whitby, where author Bram Stoker found inspiration for Dracula while staying in the town in 1890.

Visitors in some startling costumes were spotted exploring the sites of the seaside destination during the Whitby Goth Weekend.

Local residents got a shock seeing some of the outfits.

There was time to enjoy some standard seaside fare.

