Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brazil’s president-elect voices support for campaign to free Julian Assange

Assange is wanted by American authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011 related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 29 November 2022 12:14
Julian Assange (PA)
Julian Assange (PA)
(PA Wire)

Brazil’s president-elect has stressed his ongoing support for the campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Luis Inacio Lula da Silva met Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief, and Joseph Farrell, a WikiLeaks ambassador, in a private meeting in the capital Brasilia.

Mr da Silva, a former political prisoner, has long been outspoken about Assange’s imprisonment and extradition attempt by the US.

Assange is wanted by American authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011 related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

At the meeting, Mr da Silva reiterated his wish to see Assange freed.

Recommended

The WikiLeaks delegation will be received at Brazil’s Parliament on Tuesday by Humberto Costa, the president of the Human Rights Commission of the Senate, and will speak at a plenary session of the lower chamber with parliamentarians to agree on a series of actions – including parliamentarians lodging a letter at the US embassy in Brasilia calling on American authorities to drop the charges against Assange.

On Wednesday, the delegation will travel to Rio de Janeiro, where they will hold a public meeting.

Assange is being held in Belmarsh prison in London as he fights extradition to the US.

He lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years from 2012 before being dragged out.

He fears a life sentence if extradited.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in