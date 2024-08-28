Starmer in Berlin as he hopes to ‘turn a corner on Brexit’

Support truly

Sir Keir Starmer will attempt to seize a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe” during two days of meetings in Berlin and Paris.

The Prime Minister is in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he hopes to “turn a corner on Brexit”, with plans for a new treaty with Germany aiming to boost business and increase joint action on illegal migration.

Ahead of the talks with Mr Scholz, he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In a post on social media site X, Sir Keir said: “We have a once in a generation opportunity to reset Britain’s relationship with Europe so we can deliver for the British people.”

It is expected he will tell Mr Scholz he is focused on making sure the UK moves past Brexit and rebuilds relationships with European partners.

After Germany, Sir Keir will travel to Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, before a breakfast meeting with French business leaders on Thursday morning, and a summit with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

It is expected Sir Keir will say: “We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government. That work started at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting last month and I am determined to continue it, which is why I am visiting Germany and France this week.

“Strengthening our relationship with these countries is crucial, not only in tackling the global problem of illegal migration, but also in boosting economic growth across the continent and crucially in the UK – one of the key missions of my Government.”

The UK’s negotiation team will spend the next six months working on the treaty with Germany, aiming to agree a partnership by early 2025.

Sir Keir and Mr Scholz are also expected to discuss joint action to tackle illegal migration, including further intelligence-sharing to intercept and shut down organised immigration crime rings.

The Prime Minister will also reiterate his personal condolences to the German people following the attack in Solingen on Friday, where three people died.

On Wednesday morning, Sir Keir met Mr Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, the first British Prime Minister to visit the palace since David Cameron in 2015.

Mr Steinmeier had made the invitation after they met at the Uefa European Football Championship earlier this year.

Sir Keir signed the palace guestbook in the entrance hall, which had been decorated with red, white and blue flowers, before holding a private bilateral meeting with Mr Steinmeier.

In Paris later on the trip, the Prime Minister’s breakfast meeting is expected to include representatives from companies including Thales and Sanofi, and Sir Keir will then meet Paralympians preparing for their competitions before meeting the French President at the Elysee Palace.

Last month, at the EPC summit held at Blenheim Palace, Sir Keir said the UK will be a “friend and a partner ready to work” with Europe, and that “we can only make progress on the issues that so many people care about, like illegal migration and national security, if we have the maturity and leadership to reach out a hand to our European friends”.