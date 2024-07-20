What the papers say – July 21

Support truly

Sunday’s newspapers feature a wide range of topics including education, Brexit, Strictly Come Dancing and food nostalgia.

The Sunday Telegraph reveals that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is poised to give teachers and nurses pay rises above inflation.

Further education is the focus of The Sunday Times which says the Government is being urged to introduce a rescue package to stop universities facing a financial “catastrophe”.

The Independent turns its attention to the probation service with a warning from the head of the watchdog that it is failing in 97% of areas ahead of the release of prisoners early to ease overcrowding.

The Sunday Express returns to the topic of Europe, saying the Government has been accused of a “great Brexit betrayal” over plans to overhaul product safety rules in line with the EU.

Safety fears for politicians in the wake of increased threats and the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump has seen panic alarms given to all new MPs, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday People says CrowdStrike, the security company behind Friday’s global IT outage, has worked alongside GCHQ.

The scandal engulfing Strictly Come Dancing continues to occupy front pages with the Sunday Mirror saying claims of bullying have been made against a female professional dancer.

The Sun on Sunday also focuses on Strictly as it leads with former dancer Giovanni Pernice and the BBC’s investigation into the issue.

And the Daily Star Sunday hears from Red Dwarf star Craig Charles about why we should return to eating “classics” from the 1970s.