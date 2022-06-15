Johnson faces EU legal row after plan to rewrite Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal

The European Commission is expected to announce plans for legal action after the UK set out its intention to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

David Hughes
Wednesday 15 June 2022 08:31
Flags of the European Union and Great Britain fly together on College Green near the Palace of Westminster (PA)
(PA Archive)

The European Union will set out its response to Boris Johnson’s plan to override Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal, with fresh legal action expected against the UK.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is set to resume legal action against the UK that was paused in September last year “in a spirit of constructive cooperation”.

Mr Sefcovic believes Mr Johnson’s unilateral action to effectively tear up elements of the Brexit deal signed by the Prime Minister “goes directly against that spirit”.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic arrives for talks will set out Brussels’ response (Rob Pinney/PA)
(PA Wire)

As well as resuming that frozen legal process over claims the UK was failing to properly implement the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU could also begin a further round of infringement proceedings against the Government.

Mr Sefcovic will deliver an update at a press conference in Brussels at 10am.

The issue could also feature when Mr Johnson faces Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons at noon.

