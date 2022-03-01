Three in 10 London families miss out on first secondary school choice

Three in ten children in London missed out on a place at their top choice of secondary school.

But there has been a significant rise of nearly 4% in the proportion of pupils securing a place at their first choice of school compared with last year.

In total, 70% of families secured their first choice of secondary schoolfor this autumn, figures show, an increase of 3.8% from the previous year when just 66% of pupils who applied to start at a London secondary school received an offer from their first preference school.

According to data from the Pan London Admissions Board, 89% of London pupils – 82,733 children – were offered a place at one of their top three preferences of secondary school, a 2% increase from last year.

In total, the number of applications to London secondary schools has remained relatively stable, with 92,672 pupils applying for a place in September this year, a 1% decrease on the previous year.

Pan London said factors such as varying pressures on councils, the longer-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic which meant families had relocated for work, as well as the ongoing effect of Brexit could explain changes in application numbers.

Cllr Damian White, London Councils’ chairman of schools and children’s services, said: “The number of pupils starting secondary school in London remains high, and with 93% of the capital’s schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted it is no surprise that parents are keen to send their children to school in London.

“Today’s admission figures show that the number of secondary school applications in London have remained stable compared to last year and we are delighted that 94% have been accepted into one of their preferred schools.”

Cllr White said councils are “dealing with growing demand in services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), which has unfortunately been exacerbated by the pandemic”.

Martin Pratt, chairman of the Association of London Directors of Children’s Services, said the Pan-London Admissions Scheme ensured that “school places are distributed by local authorities in an open and fair way”.

“I can reassure parents that there are sufficient places in London’s secondary schools to meet overall demand,” he said.

“The scheme ensures that parents receive a school place offer at the school which is highest in their list of preferences for which they are eligible under the admissions criteria.”