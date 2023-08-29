Tory donor told to demolish all or part of five-star hotel after planning breach

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tory donor has been told to demolish all or part of his five-star hotel that hosted the signing of the Brexit deal after breaching planning regulations.

Runnymede Borough Council issued a planning enforcement notice for Surinder Arora’s Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel last month.

Mr Arora has now been told to tear down all or part of the luxury hotel in Egham, Surrey, after an extra wing was installed and the building was extended without planning permission.

He has until October 7 to appeal against the enforcement notice.

The Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel played host to the signing of the Windsor Framework in February, where Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The Times reported that the council considered the hotel to have a “harmful effect on the green belt”.

In a statement given to the newspaper, Mr Arora said: “We are truly sorry for the mistakes made during the construction of the Fairmont Windsor Park.

“It was a highly challenging construction site being developed in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are now constructively engaging with Runnymede council and other local stakeholders to find mutually acceptable solutions to the planning concerns which have been raised.

“The hotel is a fantastic property. We want to ensure it continues serving the local area and bringing significant economic benefits to Runnymede.

“We remain extremely proud of it but also accept the need to remedy our mistakes.”