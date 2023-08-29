Tory donor told to demolish all or part of five-star hotel after planning breach

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tory donor has been told to demolish all or part of his five-star hotel that hosted the signing of the Brexit deal after breaching planning regulations.

Runnymede Borough Council issued a planning enforcement notice for Surinder Arora’s Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel last month.

Mr Arora has now been told to tear down all or part of the luxury hotel in Egham, Surrey, after an extra wing was installed and the building was extended without planning permission.

He has until October 7 to appeal against the enforcement notice.

The council said it was “disappointed that these works were undertaken on the site without planning permission”.

The Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel played host to the signing of the Windsor Framework in February, where Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The Times reported that the council considered the hotel to have a “harmful effect on the green belt”.

In a statement, Mr Arora said: “We are truly sorry for the mistakes made during the construction of the Fairmont Windsor Park.

“It was a highly challenging construction site being developed in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are now constructively engaging with Runnymede council and other local stakeholders to find mutually acceptable solutions to the planning concerns which have been raised.

“The hotel is a fantastic property. We want to ensure it continues serving the local area and bringing significant economic benefits to Runnymede.

“We remain extremely proud of it but also accept the need to remedy our mistakes.”

It is understood there has been no appeal yet against the enforcement notice.

The council is currently not investigating claims of irreparable environmental harm on the site as it is yet to receive evidence to support such claims.

In its own statement, the council said: “Runnymede Borough Council responded to an enforcement investigation request made on February 21 2023 that claimed that the Fairmont Hotel Windsor Park had been built incorrectly, with significant additions to the rear of the building meaning it was larger than the approved plans.

“Following an enforcement investigation, a Planning Enforcement Notice was issued on July 7 2023 which requires the hotel to either be returned to the approved plans, or demolished.

“There are also additional structures on the site that have been built without planning permission which are currently being considered in line with the council’s enforcement charter.

“It is understood that the developer is considering submitting a retrospective planning application to try to mitigate the impact upon the green belt caused by unauthorised construction works by knocking down other volume in the green belt.

“If such an application were to be received, it would be considered in line with normal planning processes.”

The statement continued: “The developer also has the option to appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

“In completing an enforcement investigation and issuing a notice within four months of it being brought to the council’s attention, the council has acted swiftly to address this breach of planning control.

“The council is disappointed that these works were undertaken on the site without planning permission.

“We would remind all developers of the importance of securing permission prior to undertaking works as any works without planning permission are entirely at the risk of the developer.”