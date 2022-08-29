Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence

The Dundee-born actor spoke out as he appeared alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss his new book, The Lion Of Dundee.

Hannah Carmichael
Monday 29 August 2022 22:49
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

Scotland needs “a bit more confidence” in its approach to independence, Brian Cox has said.

The Dundee-born actor spoke out on Monday as he appeared alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss his new book, The Lion Of Dundee, at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Ms Sturgeon described Mr Cox as a “New Labour luvvie” when she first became aware of his political views, before adding he had since “made the journey” to becoming an SNP supporter.

Reflecting on how he came to support the party and Scottish independence, Cox said: “I did the voice of Labour for 1997, and I was very passionate about socialism – I am a socialist, essentially, I’m a socialist.

“So I was really, really pleased to be part of that and we got the biggest majority ever. And then systematically we blew it. Big time.

Recommended

My country has to be free. We have to be free

Brian Cox

“Then, finally, Iraq was the thing that really did me in, and Tony Blair’s hubris over Iraq I just thought was awful.

“And I felt that the country, the million-man march, it was kind of ignored, and I just thought ‘there’s something amiss’.

“And then when the referendum was looming up in 2014, I realised that there was no… social democracy was missing.

“And the only place that social democracy seemed to be present was back in my home country.

“My country has to be free. We have to be free. We have to be our own person.

“Anybody who comes here sees the difference between the north and the south.

“It’s so evident now, and Scotland has never been more ripe for it.

“The only thing is, I just wish the people of Scotland would have a bit more confidence.”

Recommended

An independent Scotland “shouldn’t be about personalities”, he went on.

“It should be about country first, not politics. Country first, and democracy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in