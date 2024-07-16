Father of tragic young footballer says family’s world ‘turned upside down’

Support truly

The father of a young footballer who died suddenly during a match in Co Louth last week has described how their worlds “have been turned upside down”.

Zara Murphy, 13, from Drogheda, died after becoming ill during a football match in the town last week.

She had been playing for the Termonfeckin Celtic FC under-14 team in a match against Glen Magic last Thursday as part of the Louth School Girls League.

Emergency services were called to the scene. She was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where she later died.

The funeral cortege for 13-year-old Zara Murphy stopped by The Glen playing area (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Her father Brian told her funeral service on Tuesday that she was one in a million, and had dreamed of becoming an even better footballer than Irish captain and Arsenal player Katie McCabe.

Zara’s funeral procession was led by players from both Termonfeckin Celtic FC and Newtown Blues GFC walking on either side of the hearse. They paused at The Glen football pitch, where the flag was flown at half mast, and led a round of applause.

An organiser described a “fantastic tribute to a fantastic little lady”.

The procession then made its way to Our Lady of Lourdes Church where mourners filled the pews and gathered outside.

Her father Brian told the congregation said his family are “utterly heartbroken” and their “worlds have been turned upside down”.

“Zara loved life and lived every day to the fullest,” he said.

“Everybody she seemed to meet loved her back, too. Zara was a strong-willed, sassy, funny and exuberant girl. She gave everything she took up 200% commitment. She loved sport, especially football, soccer and gymnastics.

“She was determined she would make it at one of them, major ambition to be bigger and better than Katie McCabe.

“Zara loves her friendships, particularly, our closest ones. She was always talking to new friends. I used to find it hard to keep up, but over the last couple of days, those friendships are what has helped us through this difficult period.”

He said her drive rubbed off on her friends and team mates, and said the family hopes that some of them will “make it for Zara, playing country, or for Ireland, or just being your best self”.

“We know Zara will be looking over you,” he added.

“You are one in a million. Shine bright sweetheart.”