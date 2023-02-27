Jump to content

Lord Paddick ‘devastated’ after sudden death of husband at their home in Oslo

Petter Belsvik was found ‘peacefully alone’ and it was not ‘immediately apparent’ what had caused his death, the Liberal Democrat peer said.

PA Reporter
Monday 27 February 2023 20:55
Brian Paddick (PA)
Brian Paddick (PA)
(PA Archive)

Liberal Democrat peer and former senior police officer Lord Paddick said he is “devastated” after the sudden death of his “beautiful, loving husband” at their home in Oslo.

Lord Paddick, who appeared in the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said Petter Belsvik “was found peacefully alone” and it was not “immediately apparent” what had caused his death.

He tweeted: “My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent.

“It will take some time to establish what happened.

“We were devoted to each other & I am devastated.”

Lord Paddick, a former deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police who twice stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate to become London Mayor, received hundreds of messages of condolence – including an offer of support from the British ambassador to Norway, Richard Wood.

