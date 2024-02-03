What the papers say – February 3

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One story dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers – the sentencing and naming of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey’s killers.

Pictures of Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, appear on the front of many titles after they were jailed for at least 22 and 20 years respectively.

The Guardian opts for a main picture of Brianna as it calls the killing “exceptionally brutal” while The Daily Telegraph says Jenkinson was obsessed with serial killers and had a “desire to kill again”.

“Pure Evil” is the simple headline on the front of the Daily Mirror while the Daily Express also uses the word evil to describe the “monsters who killed Brianna”.

The Independent says the jailed teenagers had a “thirst for killing” while the Daily Mail says Ratcliffe hated trans people and Jenkinson “wanted to kill for fun”.

The Times concentrates on the search for Abdul Ezedi, who is suspected of injuring a woman and her two daughters in an alkali attack in London, which has prompted calls for reviews of how he was allowed to stay in Britain after twice having an asylum request denied.

The i Weekend turns its attention to politics, saying Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to cut income tax by voters.

A rise in US jobs in January is the focus of the FT Weekend, which says it has cooled speculation on interest rates being cut in March.

And the Daily Star reports on the true cost of love.